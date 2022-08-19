© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Some of the COVID mistakes are being made again with monkeypox

Published August 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM PDT
Tanya Lewis Scientific America Monkeypox vaccine

The head of the federal CDC says it's time to reorganize, based on the agency's fumbling of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

The same mistakes made with the coronavirus may be getting a rerun as monkeypox spreads across the country, albeit much more slowly. Scientific American reported recently that the spread of the disease has been aided by a slow rollout of testing and vaccination.

Tanya Lewis, health and medicine editor at SA, covered this and other stories about monkeypox. She visits with analysis of the disease spread, and the response to it.

