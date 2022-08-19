Mon 8:30 | Celebrating the birds of the Klamath Basin, and a place to see them

The water is scarce in the Klamath Basin this year, but the birds still show up.

Klamath Falls is smack in the middle of the Pacific flyway for migrating birds of many kinds. And the Klamath Wingwatchers exult in tracking the activities of the birds. This year the group celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Klamath Wingwatchers Nature Trail, a place to observe the birds in their habitat, right in Klamath Falls.

Wingwatchers Board President Leslie Lowe visits to tell the history of the trail and stories of its use through the years.