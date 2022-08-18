© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | From there, but not OF there: 'Sigh, Gone'

Published August 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In phuc tran

The bitter end of the Vietnam war captured the attention of all America in 1975. And it changed Phuc Tran's forever.

His parents did not stick around to see what a communist Vietnam was like; they got out and moved to Pennsylvania when Phuc was just a toddler. So he grew up here, knowing little of his birth country, but also not immediately accepted as a child of this one.

He tells the story in Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In. The author visited in 2020, and we revisit the interview here.

