Fri 9 AM | From there, but not OF there: 'Sigh, Gone'

The bitter end of the Vietnam war captured the attention of all America in 1975. And it changed Phuc Tran's forever.

His parents did not stick around to see what a communist Vietnam was like; they got out and moved to Pennsylvania when Phuc was just a toddler. So he grew up here, knowing little of his birth country, but also not immediately accepted as a child of this one.

He tells the story in Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In. The author visited in 2020, and we revisit the interview here.