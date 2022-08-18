Fri 8 AM | Anis Mojgani celebrates poetry, and two more years of promoting it in Oregon

© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Anis Mojgani celebrates poetry, and two more years of promoting it in Oregon

Published August 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Anis Mojgani the piano farm

Heck of a time to be named Oregon's Poet Laureate: April 2020, just as the pandemic lockdowns were going into full force.

Anis Mojgani did the work of spreading poetry around Oregon as best he could, and got rewarded for it, by being given a second term, through the year 2024. He continues to write and perform his own poetry, and to promote the work of other poets.

We confess to a weakness for poetry, leading us to book another interview with Mojgani.

Vanessa Finney of JPR News gets to chat with Oregon's Poet Laureate.

