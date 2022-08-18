Fri 8:30 | Savor Celebrates local food harvest with Tipsy Bee Farms

Maybe we do most of our eating around Thanksgiving and Christmas, but much of the local food we eat is produced right about now. Farms and gardens and orchards are bursting with fruits and vegetables coming ripe and ready for harvest.

Savor, our food segment, celebrates the bounty by visiting with people involved in growing or preparing or delivering food, and often all three. This month Will Smith, food stylist and segment producer, welcomes Andrew Barnes from Tipsy Been Farms in the Phoenix area.

Fresh organic chicken is the outfit's signature offering, but there are also additional animal products, vegetables, fruits, and of course... bees.

Will's recipe features fresh tomatoes just off the vine. Listen in and dig in.

4 medium sized ripe tomatoes, various colors and or varieties sliced

1 pint mixed cherry tomatoes sliced in half

Salt and Pepper

1 sheet prepared puff pastry

1 egg beaten

1 small shallot sliced thin

3/4 Cup ricotta

Homemade pesto for drizzling, store bought is fine

Extra virgin olive oil to thin pesto if too thick

Fresh herbs for garnish

Preheat oven to 400F.

Place tomatoes on paper towels season with salt and pepper, and allow drain on towel for 15 minutes, turn, season and drain the other side as well, about 15 minutes.

Roll out puff pasty to a 9x11 inch rectangle or 4, 4.5x5.5 inch individual servings.

Prick the bottoms well leaving an unpricked border around the pastry. Using a pastry brush, coat the pastry bottom with egg wash.

Transfer to baking sheet and allow to cool in fridge for 15 minutes.

Remove pastry from freezer and top pastry with sliced tomatoes and cherry tomatoes and shallot, being careful to stay with your border.

Place tarts in oven and bake 30 minutes until pastry is golden brown and baked through.

Dollop with ricotta, drizzle with pesto and scatter herbs. Serve warm or at room temperature.