Thu 9 AM | How QAnon can simultaneously sound out-to-lunch and in-demand

You might be tempted to dismiss the QAnon phenomenon as a collection of disoriented people believing untrue things. But they believe them fervently, and are not doing much reconsideration over time.

Witness the fact that Oregon's Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate (facing Ron Wyden) this year is QAnon supporter Jo Rae Perkins. That alone is proof that QAnon has plenty of staying power.

And there's a lot more detail in journalist Mike Rothschild's book The Storm Is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and Conspiracy Theory of Everything.

Rothschild has been the conspiracy-belief rabbit hole before; he joins us with an overview of what he's found delving into QAnon.