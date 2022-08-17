© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Urban League plans outreach and intake in Southern Oregon

Published August 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Urban League of Portland Community Conversation

The name might confuse people: The Urban League of Portland. But the mission of the organization goes outside Portland city limits, to take in all of Oregon and Southwest Washington as well.

And so the Urban League gets around to the far corners of its region from time to time, exploring issues in the various communities.

A Community Conversation is planned for August 23rd online, to focus on issues and needs in Southern Oregon.

We get a preview from Nkenge Harmon Johnson, ULPDX's President and CEO.

