Thu 8:30 | Environmental groups find things to dislike in Inflation Reduction Act

The Congressional passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, by many accounts, goes further than any previous legislation in pushing the United States toward fewer greenhouse gas emissions. But it still does not get universal love from organizations concerned about the environment.

The concessions made to fossil-fuel interests to get the vote of Senator Joe Manchin reshaped the bill. Weakened it, in the eyes of the Western Environmental Law Center.

WELC is particularly concerned about changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act, and other landmark laws to protect the environment.

Susan Jane Brown of the Center visits with a list of concerns.