The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Psychiatrist from YouTube answers 'Why Am I So Anxious?'

Published August 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
tracey marks why am i so anxious

Let's be fair, there are lots of reasons to be anxious about the world today. But you may be feeling anxiety even if you're not watching the news or doomscrolling far into the night.

Dr. Tracey Marks, a psychiatrist in the Atlanta area, thinks a lot about anxiety and the people affected by it. She addresses them often on a popular YouTube channel, and she brings the approach to print in a forthcoming book, Why Am I So Anxious? Powerful Tools for Recognizing Anxiety and Restoring Your Peace.

Even if you don't feel anxious much, you'll understand anxiety and its treatment better after this interview.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
