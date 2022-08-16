Wed 9 AM | Psychiatrist from YouTube answers 'Why Am I So Anxious?'

Let's be fair, there are lots of reasons to be anxious about the world today. But you may be feeling anxiety even if you're not watching the news or doomscrolling far into the night.

Dr. Tracey Marks, a psychiatrist in the Atlanta area, thinks a lot about anxiety and the people affected by it. She addresses them often on a popular YouTube channel, and she brings the approach to print in a forthcoming book, Why Am I So Anxious? Powerful Tools for Recognizing Anxiety and Restoring Your Peace.

Even if you don't feel anxious much, you'll understand anxiety and its treatment better after this interview.