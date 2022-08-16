© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | How does your garden grow? Q&A with our Master Gardener

Published August 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
We can't change the conditions of summer, all we can do is try to figure out how to work with them. That's part of the challenge and satisfaction of growing your own healthy and tasty food.

We get help with all the challenges from heat to bugs, and compare notes with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

Lynn's knowledge, answers and encouragement are a phone call away on the Exchange. Call live at 800-838-3760 or email: JX@jeffnet.org.

