Tue 9 AM | Getting to know the people for whom death is a job

Those of us who are not comfortable thinking about death probably do not work in fields involving dead people. But many people do: murders have to be investigated, crime scenes have to be cleaned, bodies have to be washed and prepared for burial, and graves have to be dug.

That's just a short list of jobs involving death, and Hayley Campbell turned her childhood fascination with the subject into a book, All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work. Yes, an executioner, too, one who has sent more than 60 people out of this world.

The author visits to talk about that conversation and many others.