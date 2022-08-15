© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Getting to know the people for whom death is a job

Published August 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM PDT
Hayley Campbell All the

Those of us who are not comfortable thinking about death probably do not work in fields involving dead people. But many people do: murders have to be investigated, crime scenes have to be cleaned, bodies have to be washed and prepared for burial, and graves have to be dug.

That's just a short list of jobs involving death, and Hayley Campbell turned her childhood fascination with the subject into a book, All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work. Yes, an executioner, too, one who has sent more than 60 people out of this world.

The author visits to talk about that conversation and many others.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team