Tue 8 AM | Roseburg settles into new homeless navigation center

Published August 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
leif center ribbon cutting

Roseburg gained new capacity for housing homeless people when it opened a new homeless navigation center in late June.

The center is named for State Rep. Gary Leif, who helped secure state funding for the center before he died of cancer, a year prior to its opening. The City of Roseburg and UCAN, the United Community Action Network, came together on location and operation of the center, which adds dozens of beds to the area's shelter total.

City Councilor Shelley Briggs-Loosley and UCAN Executive Director Shaun Pritchard fill in details about the Leif Center's purpose and plans.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
