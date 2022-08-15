Tue 8 AM | Roseburg settles into new homeless navigation center

Roseburg gained new capacity for housing homeless people when it opened a new homeless navigation center in late June.

The center is named for State Rep. Gary Leif, who helped secure state funding for the center before he died of cancer, a year prior to its opening. The City of Roseburg and UCAN, the United Community Action Network, came together on location and operation of the center, which adds dozens of beds to the area's shelter total.

City Councilor Shelley Briggs-Loosley and UCAN Executive Director Shaun Pritchard fill in details about the Leif Center's purpose and plans.