The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Checking in with the doctor for COVID (and more) Q&A

Published August 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM PDT
The hits just keep on coming on the health front. We've had multiple summer heat waves, periods of high smoke from wildfires, and monkeypox has been labeled a public health emergency by the federal government.

That is all going on while a highly infectious strain of COVID-19 is still working its way through the population. This is why we keep our regular appointment with Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe, who joins us most weeks for a health-and-COVID Q&A.

Ask your question by phone or email, 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextCOVID-19 News
