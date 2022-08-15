© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | California Climate Accountability pushes the biggest state to resist petroleum pressure

Published August 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
California has taken the lead on many environmental positions, pushing to reduce emissions and boost a green economy.

But the California Climate Accountability Project says the state could be doing more, and it is dragging its feet in part because of political pressure from the oil and gas industry. The project called out the industry and continues to press for bigger steps on the road to a post-carbon economy.

Mary Creasman, CEO of the group California Environmental Voters, talks about the pressure from petroleum... and the back-pressure from groups like hers.

