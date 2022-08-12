© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | How a recent Supreme Court decision affects tribal law enforcement

Published August 12, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT
Law enforcement responsibilities and jurisdictions for Native Americans were already a bit confusing, and then the US Supreme Court threw another stick on the fire.

In its decision in Oklahoma vs Castro-Huerta, the Court expanded the authority of states to get involved in law enforcement matters on tribal lands. The broader picture includes Public Law 280, which already granted some of the same powers to state authorities in some states, including Oregon and California.

We talk through the implications of the recent decision on the Yurok Tribe, which runs its own system of courts.

Guests are Yurok Chief Justice Abby Abinanti and Dawn Baum, who runs the Office of the Tribal Attorney.

