Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: The long-ago and far-away roots of the NRA

Published August 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
the nra unauthorized history frank smyth

When thinking of the beginnings of the NRA, it helps to visualize Elmer Fudd. Yes, THAT Elmer Fudd, the hapless hunter from the Bugs Bunny cartoons. He's not a very good shot, and the same affliction for real hunters and shooters played a part in the formation of what was then called the National Rifle Association.

It wanted people to shoot better when they fired guns, and to understand gun safety. It's only in recent years that the NRA became such a fierce defender of gun ownership at really all costs.

Investigative journalist Frank Smyth runs from the beginning to the now in his book The NRA: The Unauthorized History. We revisit the author's visit from 2020 here.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
