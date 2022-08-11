Fri 8:30 | Klamath Folk Festival plans a wide array of acts

There is great variety to be found when the dozen acts of the Klamath Folk Festival take the stage.

From native sounds to the acoustic works of The Grateful Dead, it's all folk, but a lot of different KINDS of folk. The festival takes over the Ross Ragland Theater August 27th from Noon to 7 PM.

We get an overview and a preview with festival coordinator Nick Depew. He is joined by Nat Miller, one-half of the Miller Twins, one of the acts performing.