The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | 1986 Southern Oregon murdered covered in new book

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Decision to Kill Leslie Ghiglieri

The story of a Josephine County man's murder in 1986 reads likely something out of a True Crime novel. But Don Wier's death was not fiction, and it is told in a recent book by Leslie Ghiglieri, The Decision to Kill.

Ghighlieri, who spent years working in law enforcement, was longtime friends with Wier's wife, Cherie... and mother to his murderer, their adopted son Dwayne. Much of the story is told through the letters that mother and son wrote to each other during his imprisonment.

Leslie Ghighlieri visits with the story of the murder... and the process of putting it into book form.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
