Thu 9 AM | 1986 Southern Oregon murdered covered in new book

The story of a Josephine County man's murder in 1986 reads likely something out of a True Crime novel. But Don Wier's death was not fiction, and it is told in a recent book by Leslie Ghiglieri, The Decision to Kill.

Ghighlieri, who spent years working in law enforcement, was longtime friends with Wier's wife, Cherie... and mother to his murderer, their adopted son Dwayne. Much of the story is told through the letters that mother and son wrote to each other during his imprisonment.

Leslie Ghighlieri visits with the story of the murder... and the process of putting it into book form.