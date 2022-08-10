© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Yreka's Rescue Ranch swings into action for evacuated pets and their people

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
yreka rescue ranch

Summer fires force people to move in a hurry. And even people who can successfully round up their animals from in and around the house can find trouble finding places to keep them during evacuation.

Rescue Ranch in Yreka is familiar with this drill. A couple of years of big fires in Siskiyou County forced the operation to get creative with finding spaces for household pets, and quickly.

We get an update on this year's pet evacuations from Laura Finley, who was among the people forced to evacuate.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team