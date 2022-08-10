Thu 8 AM | Native teens practice first trip down dam-free Klamath River

For now, the Klamath River dams stand secure. But their days upon the Earth are numbered, as plans for the removal of three dams in California and one in Oregon move ahead.

When they are gone, the river will witness a flotilla of kayaks celebrating the open water. That's the plan, anyway, and native teens from tribes up and down the Klamath recently completed a training session for the first post-dam navigation of the river.

Save California Salmon is one of the groups involved in the project. We hear from SCS staffers Carrie Tully and Danielle Frank about the plans.

