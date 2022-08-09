© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Summer Reads visits with Mendocino Book Company

Published August 9, 2022 at 9:49 AM PDT
summer reads

It's hard to believe classes start next week for some of the schools in our region. Summer itself still has more than a month to run, providing ample opportunities to settle into a relaxing position with a good book.

Summer Reads, our warm-season visits with independent bookstores, continue with Mendocino Book Company. Toni Wheeler, a longtime bookseller at the store in Ukiah, is our guide.

We get her list of the shop favorites for this summer.

