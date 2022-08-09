© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Grants Pass residents make national TV with their animal bond

Published August 9, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
cate chad frankie battles

Sometimes you just feel like you and an animal--a non-human animal--share a wavelength. Cat, dog, iguana... you name it, there's probably someone to claim a connection.

Those connections are explored in a series on Discovery+ called "The Bond," about humans bonding with animals.

Cate and Chad Battles of Grants Pass are featured in one episode; it focuses on their bond with a goat named Frankie and their cross-country van travels with him.

You hear details of the relationship in our chat with the Battleses.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team