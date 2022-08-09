Wed 8 AM | Grants Pass residents make national TV with their animal bond

Sometimes you just feel like you and an animal--a non-human animal--share a wavelength. Cat, dog, iguana... you name it, there's probably someone to claim a connection.

Those connections are explored in a series on Discovery+ called "The Bond," about humans bonding with animals.

Cate and Chad Battles of Grants Pass are featured in one episode; it focuses on their bond with a goat named Frankie and their cross-country van travels with him.

You hear details of the relationship in our chat with the Battleses.