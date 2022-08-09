Wed 8:30 | Lapping up the sun (and water): gardening tips from Lynn Kunstman

These may be the dog days of summer, but they are also the days for corn, and peppers, and tomatoes, and sunflowers, and other products of farm and garden.

It's a busy time for a gardener, and we check in once again with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, weekly during the growing season. What's your gardening issue?

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.