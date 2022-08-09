© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Lapping up the sun (and water): gardening tips from Lynn Kunstman

Published August 9, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
master gardener q&a.jpg

These may be the dog days of summer, but they are also the days for corn, and peppers, and tomatoes, and sunflowers, and other products of farm and garden.

It's a busy time for a gardener, and we check in once again with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, weekly during the growing season. What's your gardening issue?

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextMaster gardeners
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
