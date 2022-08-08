Tue 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: The numbers on the women who were denied abortions

No one truly thought the Supreme Court decision on abortion would end the debate. It continues with even greater ferocity, and with continued arguments over the basic facts and numbers.

Diana Greene Foster and a team of researchers spent ten years tracking the lives of a thousand women who got pregnant without meaning to. Some of them got abortions, some of them were denied.

The results, published in The Turnaway Study, indicates life got better by several measures for the women who got abortions. Diana Greene Foster talks about the methodology, the findings, and the implications.