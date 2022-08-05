© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | Beyond a thank you: what American veterans know and need

Published August 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT
jx draw (36).jpg

Veterans automatically face some challenges in being understood by the rest of society, because a very small percentage of us serve in the military. And veterans experience things many of us simply can't imagine.

So while plenty of us thank veterans for their service, we're often unclear about what that service involves, or what the needs of veterans are while they're on active duty or retired from it.

Those needs, and the responses to them, are detailed in the book Our Veterans: Winners, Losers, Friends, and Enemies on the New Terrain of Veterans Affairs.

Health care, social justice, politics and more are explored in the book by Suzanne Gordon, Steve Early, and Jasper Craven.

Gordon and Early are our guests.

