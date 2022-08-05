Mon 8 AM | What the psilocybin people think about all the 'opt-out' votes across Oregon

Oregon made headlines across the country when voters approved mushroom therapy, guided therapy using psilocybin from mushrooms, a psychedelic drug. The program has not even begun, but alreadly local jurisdictions are making moves to opt out of the law.

Jackson County Commissioners put an ordinance banning the therapy in unincorporated parts of the county on the November ballot. Other communities are considering such moves.

Tom Eckert is the chief petitioner of Measure 109, the one that voters approved.

He gives us his view of the progress toward implementation of the law... and the efforts to block it.

