Fri 8 AM | Celebrating a summer in full swing, in First Friday Arts

"There'll be a hot time in the old town tonight," go the lyrics to an old song. They don't refer to the weather, but the song fits our recent heat wave.

Weather and COVID have continued to be a factor in arts events around the region, but they continue to be offered on stages and in galleries, and we run down the list in our monthly First Friday Arts segment.

We invite arts organizations across the region to phone in with details of arts happenings in August: 800-838-3760. Grab a phone and add to the list if you know of such an event.

If you want to get onto the e-blast that invites the phone calls in advance, email JX@jeffnet.org.