Fri 8:30 | Planting of peace tree marks Rogue Valley Hiroshima/Nagasaki remembrance

Maybe the determination is wavering at the moment, but for 77 years, the world has been determined not to see nuclear weapons used in war.

It is 77 years almost to the day that the first and second--and so far, only--atomic bombs killed people. The anniversaries of the bombings of Hiroshima (August 6th) and Nagasaki (August 9th) are observed every year.

Rogue Valley ceremonies this year include the planting of a peace tree, grown from seeds from a tree that survived the bombing.

Estelle Voeller joins us with the story of three, and Herb Rothschild describes the ongoing efforts to limit and even prohibit nuclear weapons.