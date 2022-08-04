© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Planting of peace tree marks Rogue Valley Hiroshima/Nagasaki remembrance

Published August 4, 2022
Maybe the determination is wavering at the moment, but for 77 years, the world has been determined not to see nuclear weapons used in war.

It is 77 years almost to the day that the first and second--and so far, only--atomic bombs killed people. The anniversaries of the bombings of Hiroshima (August 6th) and Nagasaki (August 9th) are observed every year.

Rogue Valley ceremonies this year include the planting of a peace tree, grown from seeds from a tree that survived the bombing.

Estelle Voeller joins us with the story of three, and Herb Rothschild describes the ongoing efforts to limit and even prohibit nuclear weapons.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
