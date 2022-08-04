© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Exchange Exemplar: Beyond the money, a quest for economic dignity

Published August 4, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
gene sperling economic dignity

For most of us, the math is pretty simple: we want to make enough money to cover our needs, with some left over for our wants. And along the way, it would be nice to be treated well at work.

These are among the components of what Gene Sperling calls Economic Dignity, and he wrote a book by the very title.

Sperling led the White House Economic Council for Presidents Obama and Clinton, working for policies that would put more money in people's pockets and more dignity in their lives.

He explained the thinking in the book in a visit to the JX in 2020.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team