Exchange Exemplar: Beyond the money, a quest for economic dignity

For most of us, the math is pretty simple: we want to make enough money to cover our needs, with some left over for our wants. And along the way, it would be nice to be treated well at work.

These are among the components of what Gene Sperling calls Economic Dignity, and he wrote a book by the very title.

Sperling led the White House Economic Council for Presidents Obama and Clinton, working for policies that would put more money in people's pockets and more dignity in their lives.

He explained the thinking in the book in a visit to the JX in 2020.