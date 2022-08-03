Thu 9 AM | Ashland storyteller advocates telling stories for all, in a new book

Maybe an adult said this to you as a kid: "I don't want to hear your little story." Ouch.

That attitude can be just as hurtful between adults, and there are lots of people in today's world who just don't want to hear from people who differ from them in some way. Maybe listening to each other's stories would help?

Mark Yaconelli thinks it's worth a try. Yaconelli, who makes his living getting people to tell stories at The Hearth based in Ashland, serves up the idea in a new book, Between the Listening and the Telling: How Stories Can Save Us.

The author talks to us about the approach he advocates.

