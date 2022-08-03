© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Ashland storyteller advocates telling stories for all, in a new book

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
mark yaconelli between listening and telling

Maybe an adult said this to you as a kid: "I don't want to hear your little story." Ouch.

That attitude can be just as hurtful between adults, and there are lots of people in today's world who just don't want to hear from people who differ from them in some way. Maybe listening to each other's stories would help?

Mark Yaconelli thinks it's worth a try. Yaconelli, who makes his living getting people to tell stories at The Hearth based in Ashland, serves up the idea in a new book, Between the Listening and the Telling: How Stories Can Save Us.

The author talks to us about the approach he advocates.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
