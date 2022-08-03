© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 8 AM | Oregon's wildfire risk map and defensible space code, explained

Published August 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Oregon wildfire risk map

It's a simple fact of life in Oregon: it gets dry in the summer, and things can catch on fire. That much is accepted, but state efforts to increase fire safety are meeting with resistance.

First, there's the new wildfire risk map, which places all properties, rural and urban, into five fire risk categories, from "no risk" to "extreme."

Second, there is the process of creating a defensible space code, specifying how much room needs to be between buildings and vegetation to reduce fire risk.

We take up the two projects together, in a chat with Derek Gasperini from the Oregon Department of Forestry and Alison Green from the Office of the Fire Marshal in Oregon State Police.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
