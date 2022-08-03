Thu 8:30 | Beyond the screens: Culture & Tech Decoded

It's not just that technology is such a big part of our culture, in many ways it seems like tech IS our culture. But it's more complicated than that... we do live online a lot, but there is room to be who we are without our devices.

Sometimes, anyway. Andres Rivero (subbing for Precious Yamaguchi) and Samuel Campbell from the podcast studio at Catalyst Ashland visit once a month with a segment called Culture & Tech Decoded.

This month they take a deep dive into the general subject of tech influence on culture, and invite you to join the conversation: 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.