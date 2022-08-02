Wed 9 AM | Ashland author finds his voice, urges 'Mindful Conversation'

We all admire people who can carry on a conversation, especially if we feel like we lack the skill.

Peter Gibb of Ashland had that feeling earlier in his life. He describes himself as having spent several years in "the adult lost and found."

He clearly found himself as the years went by, and now he shares his approach in books. The latest is Mindful Conversation: Speak Openly, Connect Deeply, Live Joyously.

As the title implies, the approach is a melding of mindfulness and conversation. The author visits with details on how to engage in very real conversations.

