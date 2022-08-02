© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Ashland author finds his voice, urges 'Mindful Conversation'

Published August 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Peter Gibb Mindful Conversation

We all admire people who can carry on a conversation, especially if we feel like we lack the skill.

Peter Gibb of Ashland had that feeling earlier in his life. He describes himself as having spent several years in "the adult lost and found."

He clearly found himself as the years went by, and now he shares his approach in books. The latest is Mindful Conversation: Speak Openly, Connect Deeply, Live Joyously.

As the title implies, the approach is a melding of mindfulness and conversation. The author visits with details on how to engage in very real conversations.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team