Wed 8 AM | Jackson County among Oregon communities deciding whether to opt out of psilocybin therapy

Oregon's big experiment with legalized use of psychedelic drugs has not even officially begun, but moves are afoot to at least delay it further.

Jackson County Commissioners just decided to let voters opt out of Measure 109, which would allow the use of psilocybin from mushrooms in regulated therapy settings. An up-or-down vote on an ordinance exempting the unincorporated areas of the county from the measure will appear on November's ballot, and other jurisdictions around Oregon are considering similar moves.

County Commissioner Dave Dotterrer explains why commissioners made their decision.