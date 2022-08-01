Tue 9 AM | Soaring with the poetry of 'Astronauts' and 'Dust Bowl Venus'

Two poets with newly-published collections share their works in a visit to the JX.

Amy Miller, poetry editor for The Jefferson Journal, is based in Ashland, and Stella Beratlis hails from California's Central Valley.

Miller's collection, Astronauts, comes from the perspective of a younger sister writing about her older sister's drinking and pill-popping.

Beratlis checks in with Dust Bowl Venus, which presents poems about other family members and their issues and the crusty landscape of the valley in which their lives unfold.

