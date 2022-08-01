© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Soaring with the poetry of 'Astronauts' and 'Dust Bowl Venus'

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
In the 1800s, fountain pens were the height of writing technology, allowing writers to pen words continuously without stopping for an ink dip.
iStockphoto.com
_

Two poets with newly-published collections share their works in a visit to the JX.

Amy Miller, poetry editor for The Jefferson Journal, is based in Ashland, and Stella Beratlis hails from California's Central Valley.

Miller's collection, Astronauts, comes from the perspective of a younger sister writing about her older sister's drinking and pill-popping.

Beratlis checks in with Dust Bowl Venus, which presents poems about other family members and their issues and the crusty landscape of the valley in which their lives unfold.
Amy Miller and Stella Beratlis share their poetry and stories of its creation.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team