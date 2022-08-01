Tue 9:40 | A firefighter chat about McKinney and new approaches to fighting fires

The McKinney fire woke a lot of people from summer slumbers. Late spring rains kept the landscape green longer than usual, but not long enough to avoid fires through the whole summer.

The Western Fire Chiefs Association works to bring resources together from disparate firefighting agencies across the west.

Kim Zagaris is Wildfire Policy and Technology Advisor, overseeing changes in approaches to firefighting to keep up with the larger sizes and greater intensities of such fires. "Chief Z," as he is known, visits to talk this fire and wildfires more generally.