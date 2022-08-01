© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | A firefighter chat about McKinney and new approaches to fighting fires

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
_

The McKinney fire woke a lot of people from summer slumbers. Late spring rains kept the landscape green longer than usual, but not long enough to avoid fires through the whole summer.

The Western Fire Chiefs Association works to bring resources together from disparate firefighting agencies across the west.

Kim Zagaris is Wildfire Policy and Technology Advisor, overseeing changes in approaches to firefighting to keep up with the larger sizes and greater intensities of such fires. "Chief Z," as he is known, visits to talk this fire and wildfires more generally.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team