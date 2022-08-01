Tue 8 AM | Campaign season heats up: Oregon CD 2 candidate Joe Yetter

Oregon gets a sixth Congressional district this year, but that changes little about the second district.

In fact, moving the Bend area out of the district (into the fifth) only increases the registration bulge in favor of Republicans. So it's a tough district for a Democrat, but Joe Yetter is undaunted.

Yetter is the Dem nominee, a physician and a veteran with a few other skills acquired over the years. He faces Republican incumbent Cliff Bentz in the November election.

And we get a head start on our fall election interviews in this chat with Joe Yetter about his positions and his chances.