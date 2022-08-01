Tue 8:30 | Latest from the doctor: health Q&A with Leona O'Keefe

If it isn't one thing, it's another. We kept our weekly conversations with Jackson County's health officer mostly because of SARS-CoV2 hanging around.

But monkeypox or HMPXV is also on the medical concern radar, plus we had health-threatening hot weather of late. Through the other health challenges, COVID is still with us, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.