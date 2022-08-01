© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Latest from the doctor: health Q&A with Leona O'Keefe

Published August 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
If it isn't one thing, it's another. We kept our weekly conversations with Jackson County's health officer mostly because of SARS-CoV2 hanging around.

But monkeypox or HMPXV is also on the medical concern radar, plus we had health-threatening hot weather of late. Through the other health challenges, COVID is still with us, and Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Leona O'Keefe continues to join us for regular COVID Q&A sessions.

Ask your question at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org.

COVID-19 News
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
