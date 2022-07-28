© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9 AM | Refugees the key to a rust belt city lifting itself up

Published July 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
city if refugees susan hartman

In the American rust belt, it's hard to get much rustier than Utica, New York got. The proud smallish city flew high in the industrial revolution, manufacturing products that were shipped across the country and around the world.

Then came the great move away from manufacturing in the north, and Utica went clunk. The key to the climb back up turned out to be refugees from troubled parts of the world, from Vietnam, Bosnia, Burma, Somalia, Iraq, and other places.

The story is told through three of the refugees in the book City of Refugees: The Story of Three Newcomers Who Breathed Life into a Dying American Town.

Author Susan Hartman visits with details of what she learned in Utica.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
