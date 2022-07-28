Fri 8 AM | Slater fire zone sees a flower 'super bloom'

A forested landscape can look like absolute death after a fire burns through it. But not for long, because life has a way of asserting itself in a hurry.

The places where the Slater fire burned in September 2020 provided a good example recently. The hills exploded into a "super bloom," with wildflowers of many types bursting from the soil. It's not because anyone scattered seeds, it's just a natural process.

Luke Ruediger from the Klamath Forest Alliance and retired Forest Service botanist Julie Kierstead documented the bloom in the middle of July. They join us to share the stories of this bloom, and what makes any such bloom happen.

