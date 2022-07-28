© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Doctor-to-doctor: how we've turned the tide against hepatitis

Published July 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM PDT
One of the issues with discussing our health in-depth with a doctor is that we're often out of our depth. The physicians and other medical professionals know all the terms for body parts and their ailments, and the options for restoring health. So we call upon a doctor to help us understand hepatitis, the inflammation of the liver.

Dr. Peter Adesman, who practices in Medford, knows the ins-and-outs and different versions of the disease, and shares those.

And we got another doctor presiding; Dr. Robin Miller, a local broadcast veteran as well as physician, is host for the visit.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
