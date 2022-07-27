© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | The trouble with erasing our current justice system, in 'Corrections in Ink'

Published July 27, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
keri blakinger

Former competitive figure skater Keri Blakinger admits she was broken, and that led to a series of bad decisions that put her in prison.

While there, she came to the conclusion that the corrections system is broken as well, and she dedicated herself to detailing the problems. Blakinger's journalistic odyssey includes a newly-published memoir, Corrections in Ink.

She writes frankly of her own situation but also of the many women she met behind bars, and how changes might help the women who come after them.

Keri Blakinger joins us to talk about her story.

