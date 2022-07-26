Wed 9 AM | A story of educational competition in a suburban school district

When you've got kids, choosing a place to live can hinge upon how good the schools are. Getting the best education is important to many parents, and the desire burns hotter when there's a sense of competition.

Sociologist Natasha Warikoo profiles just such a situation in a suburban high school with large white and Asian populations, where parents work that much harder to get every advantage for their kids.

Warikoo's book is Race at the Top: Asian Americans and Whites in Pursuit of the American Dream in Suburban Schools. We hear details from the competition, and about the fate of students outside the profiled suburb, from the author.