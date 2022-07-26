© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | A story of educational competition in a suburban school district

Published July 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Race at the Top Natasha Warikoo

When you've got kids, choosing a place to live can hinge upon how good the schools are. Getting the best education is important to many parents, and the desire burns hotter when there's a sense of competition.

Sociologist Natasha Warikoo profiles just such a situation in a suburban high school with large white and Asian populations, where parents work that much harder to get every advantage for their kids.

Warikoo's book is Race at the Top: Asian Americans and Whites in Pursuit of the American Dream in Suburban Schools. We hear details from the competition, and about the fate of students outside the profiled suburb, from the author.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
