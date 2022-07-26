© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Harvest time approaches, in our weekly gardening Q&A

Published July 26, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
master gardener q&a.jpg

Maybe the tomatoes are getting bigger every day, or maybe the bugs are getting bigger from feasting upon them.

Gardening can be very pleasant, but it certainly presents some challenges to the gardener, especially the novice.

That's why we take regular sessions with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us weekly during the growing season for a gardening Q&A. W

hat's your gardening issue? Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

