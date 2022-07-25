© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Shoes custom-made in Oregon, hot off the printer

Published July 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
hilos 3d printed shoe

Billions of shoes are made every year, with many eventually ending up in landfills.

This is in part due to overproduction. Before industrialization, there was practically no overproduction because craftspeople made goods to order.

Portland-based startup Hilos seeks to return to less wasteful ways of production with its 3-D printed footwear lines made on-demand after a customer purchases. The shoes are taken back at end of life for product circularity, eliminating overproduction and waste.

Hilos co-founder and CEO Elias Stahl joins us to discuss footwear and sustainability.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
