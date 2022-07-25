Tue 8 AM | Shoes custom-made in Oregon, hot off the printer

Billions of shoes are made every year, with many eventually ending up in landfills.

This is in part due to overproduction. Before industrialization, there was practically no overproduction because craftspeople made goods to order.

Portland-based startup Hilos seeks to return to less wasteful ways of production with its 3-D printed footwear lines made on-demand after a customer purchases. The shoes are taken back at end of life for product circularity, eliminating overproduction and waste.

Hilos co-founder and CEO Elias Stahl joins us to discuss footwear and sustainability.