© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Summer Reads returns with Ashland's Bloomsbury Books

Published July 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
summer_reads_2019.jpg
TerriC/Pixabay
/

Summer does tend to fly by, doesn't it? Just after the sounds of fireworks fade away, you look up and find it's already late July.

No problem, there's still plenty of time to spend a lazy summer day or three reading a good book. And so we mark the return of our Summer Reads segment, a series of visits with local independent bookstores to get their lists of summer book favorites.

We begin with Bloomsbury Books in Ashland. Skye Hillgartner and Diana Van Vleck from the store talk about their reading recommendations.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange Summer Reads
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team