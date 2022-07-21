© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Not quite Fido as physician: 'Doctor Dogs'

Published July 21, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw (19).jpg

A couple of drops in a swimming pool. That's one description of how good a dog's sense of smell is: a dog can detect the presence of something even when that something is surrounded by other substances.

That's why we use dogs to sniff out drugs and bombs... and diseases. It's true, dogs are getting more work in medical laboratories, being trained to detect the presence of things like cancer cells.

Maria Goodavage tells the story in the book Doctor Dogs: How Our Best Friends Are Becoming Our Best Medicine.

Grab the family dog, if you have one, and listen to our interview from 2020.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
