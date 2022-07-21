Fri 8 AM | Traveling show on NW folk art lands at Ashland's Schneider Museum]

The breadth of artistic talent in our corner of the country gets a sampling in an exhibit currently open at the Schneider Museum of Art at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.

Indie Folk: New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest brings together works of many kinds and has appeared at several sites in Oregon and Washington. Works range from painting and sculpture to surprising works involving found objects or fabrics, and sometimes both.

Museum Executive Director Scott Malbaurn and Curator Melissa Feldman talk about the show, with an assist from Cappy Thompson, a teacher and artist working on painted glass.

