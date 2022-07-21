Fri 8 AM | Traveling show on NW folk art lands at Ashland's Schneider Museum]

© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Traveling show on NW folk art lands at Ashland's Schneider Museum

Published July 21, 2022
indie folk art

The breadth of artistic talent in our corner of the country gets a sampling in an exhibit currently open at the Schneider Museum of Art at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.

Indie Folk: New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest brings together works of many kinds and has appeared at several sites in Oregon and Washington. Works range from painting and sculpture to surprising works involving found objects or fabrics, and sometimes both.

Museum Executive Director Scott Malbaurn and Curator Melissa Feldman talk about the show, with an assist from Cappy Thompson, a teacher and artist working on painted glass.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
