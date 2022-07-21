Fri 8:30 | The therapist who made it easier to find a therapist to match your needs

Finding a therapist to help you with mental health concerns can be a difficult process in the best of circumstances. And people struggling with mental health are seldom in the best of circumstances.

It's that much harder for a person of color or a member of the LGBTQ community. Lori Tensen, a therapist herself, discovered the situation when she moved to the Rogue Valley from the Midwest. After quite a few frustrations, she decided to set up a matchmaking service for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people to make connections with therapists.

We get further details from Lori Tensen in a visit to the JX.