The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | The therapist who made it easier to find a therapist to match your needs

Published July 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Finding a therapist to help you with mental health concerns can be a difficult process in the best of circumstances. And people struggling with mental health are seldom in the best of circumstances.

It's that much harder for a person of color or a member of the LGBTQ community. Lori Tensen, a therapist herself, discovered the situation when she moved to the Rogue Valley from the Midwest. After quite a few frustrations, she decided to set up a matchmaking service for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people to make connections with therapists.

We get further details from Lori Tensen in a visit to the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
