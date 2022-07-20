© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Smoothing the end of the road at Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
We don't much want to think about it, but we are not eternal. The end will come for each of us someday, and hospice services can help guide us gently to the end of life.

Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice took its commitment to hospice services to another level with the opening of Celia's House in Medford in 2018. It provides a place for people to receive hospice services when home is not an option.

Dwight Wilson is SOFOH Executive Director and the administrator of Celia's House. He talks to us about the mission and the day-to-day work of providing hospice care.

